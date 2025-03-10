GA middle school student facing charges after bringing weapon onto school bus, property

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A middle school student is facing charges after bringing a weapon onto a school bus this week.

Sheriff Keith Brooks with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday afternoon around 3:41 p.m., they were notified by school administration at Carver Middle School that a student was in possession of a weapon on school grounds and a school bus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s department Youth Investigations Division immediately responded and began to investigate the allegation.

As the investigation progressed, the student admitted to having the weapon on school premises and a school bus.

Officials charged the juvenile and the suspect appeared before a juvenile court judge. The investigation remains open and further charges could be pending as related to this incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It is the policy of Walton County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of the students and staff at every school within our jurisdiction. We will continue to take every threat seriously and fully prosecute any school related crime,” Sheriff Brooks said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group