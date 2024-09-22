GA man and woman arrested on felony methamphetamine trafficking charges

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, September 17, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit located and arrested the wanted fugitive, Carlton Pate.

Pate was wanted for trafficking methamphetamine.

Their investigation also led to the arrest of Roxie Cox and the discovery of 3 lbs. of methamphetamine valued at $138,420, 6.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms valued at $300, 0.9 grams of heroin valued at $400, and 13 Oxycodone pills valued at $130.

Pate was charged with three counts of felony trafficking of methamphetamine, felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of Oxycodone, and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.

Cox was charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.

Both Pate and Cox were booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

