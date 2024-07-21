GA man charged with cruelty to children in domestic violence shooting

BYRON, Ga. — A man is facing charges after police say he shot a woman in a small Georgia town.

On Monday, July 15, police responded to MLK Court in Byron, Georgia to reports of a shooting.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Their investigation determined that she was shot during what they called a “domestic violence incident.”

The suspect, Tellis Fudge Jr., 23, turned himself in at the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, July 16.

Fudge is being held at the Peach County Jail.

He is charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

If anyone has more information on this case, Byron police ask you to call them at 478-956-2880.

