GA man arrested for having a rifle at a voting site

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have arrested a man accused of having a rifle at a voting venue.

On Sunday, July 7, police arrested Noah Harley and charged him with possession of a deadly weapon at a public gathering.

Police identified him as being the person with a rifle at the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center on May 21, 2024, at the time the center was being used as a voting precinct.

He was also charged with theft by receiving a motor vehicle and obstruction.

On Monday, July 8, Harley was scheduled for a preliminary hearing where he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

