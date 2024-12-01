GA man arrested for deadly DUI crash, deputies say he was driving twice the speed limit

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Effingham County have arrested a man in connection with a crash that killed a Georgia man.

On April 24, 2024, deputies with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 80 at Pine View Drive.

Ernest Howard Masten of Bloomingdale, Georgia died in the crash.

Deputies determined that Connor Ray Hillis was the driver at fault in the crash and was under the influence of multiple substances at the time of the crash.

They said Hillis was driving at twice the posted speed limit.

Hillis was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, and reckless driving.

He was booked into the Effingham County Jail where he awaits his court date.

