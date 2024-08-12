GA man accused of shoplifting, leaving store, then coming back to try and steal again

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Bibb County said they arrested a man after he stole beer from a convenience store and then returned to the store to try and steal more items.

Just after 10 am on Sunday, deputies responded to the Quik Trip located at 2710 Riverside Drive.

Deputies spotted John Garrett near the store and tried to arrest him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They said he refused to cooperate with deputies and resisted arrest.

Deputies fired a Taser at him and he was arrested.

They also said he gave them a false name.

He was charged with theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass, obstruction, and providing false information.

He was also wanted in Bibb County for aggravated assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Roswell police officer thwarts drunk-driver driving on wrong side of the road This is dashcam video showing a wrong-way driver and a Roswell Police officer crashing on Georgia 400.

©2024 Cox Media Group