GA deputy speaks to group of girls about bullying, cyberbullying

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a group of young girls on Saturday about bullying and cyberbullying.

A female deputy spoke with the girls about the power of words, the importance of kindness, and how to use your voice to stand up for yourself and others.

“Out hope is that every young woman in that room walked away knowing that she is not alone, her voice matters, and she has the strength to rise above negativity,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

According to the Cyberbullying Research Center, 30% of the teens they surveyed over their last 12 studies said they have been cyberbullied at some point in their life, and about 13% said they were cyberbullied in the 30 days preceding the survey.

