GA deputies searching for tractor-trailer stolen from construction site

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a stolen tractor-trailer that was taken from a work site earlier this month.

The green 2017 Kenworth T880 truck belongs to CW Matthews Construction Company and was stolen from a work site on Interstate 16 between the evening of Thursday, June 13 and the morning of Friday, June 14.

The Georgia license plate number is P116CM and the truck number is TTR-121.

The truck looks similar to the one pictured.

If you have information on the suspect or the stolen truck, please call Investigator Sgt. Robbie Carr at 478-300-7570 or email LCarr@maconbibb.us.

