GA cop allegedly pointed gun at victim’s friends, family during assault call response

SOPERTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau is investigating a former police officer involved in an aggravated assault case.

On July 31, the Soperton Police Department requested the GBI to investigate an incident that happened on July 24.

This was while Kenneth Bishop, 60, of Swainsboro, GA was working as a Soperton police officer.

According to the GBI, Bishop responded to a call about an assault.

The GBI said Bishop stopped a car with three people inside who were relatives and friends of the assault victim.

Bishop and the people in the car got into an argument, officials said.

The argument escalated and that’s when the GBI said Bishop pulled out his gun from his holster. He pointed it at the people in the car while beating on the windows and threatened to shoot the car.

The former officer was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of terroristic threats and acts.

He was booked into the Treutlen County Jail on Monday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477) submitting a tip online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The case file will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once completed.

