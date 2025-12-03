Former cadet admits to trying to bring half a kilo of meth into Georgia prison

MACON, Ga. — A former correctional officer cadet pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle over half a kilogram of pure methamphetamine into Dooly State Prison.

Julius Deshawn Williams Jr., 29, of Bonaire, Ga., admitted to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in federal court, facing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The court will schedule a sentencing date.

According to court documents, Williams was undergoing training to become a correctional officer at Dooly State Prison when he was caught during a routine security check on June 24, 2024.

Officers found four packages of methamphetamine wrapped in black tape hidden in his pants. Further investigation revealed additional meth packages and a pistol in Williams’ vehicle. In total, 640 grams of methamphetamine with 100% purity were discovered, according to court documents.

Officials said Williams confessed to attempting to deliver the drugs to an inmate.

“Contraband in the hands of inmates gives them the ability to continue their criminal enterprise, so the efforts of our dedicated officers in stopping those who attempt to introduce these items is paramount in our commitment to public safety,” said GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver.

