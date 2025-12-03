Man charged following road rage shooting on I-985

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested after an investigation into a road rage shooting.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Flowery Branch officers were called to the area of Interstate 985 northbound near Exit 12. The call was regarding a reported road rage incident involving gunshots.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect was driving a white BMW car and threw an object at the victim’s vehicle while traveling on I-985.

Initially, police said, the suspect became angry with the victim’s driving.

Police said that’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at least one shot, hitting the victim’s vehicle in the passenger-side door.

The driver was last seen exiting the interstate on Spout Springs Road.

Investigators began following leads throughout the day and later identified the driver as Ivan Hernandez, 23, of Norcross. Police issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez.

Around 1:30 p.m., FBPD found Hernandez driving his car in the area of the Sterling on the Lake subdivision and initiated a traffic stop.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated assault

Terroristic threats and acts

Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

Criminal damage to property

Hernandez was booked into the Hall County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be forthcoming.

