Suspect fires multiple rounds after becoming angry with victim driving on I-985, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — An investigation is underway following a road rage shooting on Tuesday, according to police.

Flowery Branch police officers were dispatched to the area of Interstate 985 northbound at Exit 12 following reports of a road rage incident.

According to authorities, the shooting involved a suspect who became angry with the victim’s driving and shot multiple rounds toward the victim’s vehicle, hitting it once.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Neither the victim’s nor the suspect’s identity was released. The FBPD has not said if anyone was arrested.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information relevant to the investigation to contact the Flowery Branch Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

