Rockdale County inmate who escaped is now in custody

COVINGTON, Ga. — An “armed and dangerous” Rockdale County inmate who escaped on Monday is now in custody after a days-long manhunt.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies arrested Timothy Shane in Covington on Wednesday morning.

All the latest developments, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Shane escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday morning and stole a gun and two cars, according to investigators.

Before he was arrested in Newton County, he was last seen being picked up by an Uber driver at a Publix in Henry County.

Investigators will hold a news conference at 12 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group