Rockdale County inmate who escaped is now in custody

COVINGTON, Ga. — An “armed and dangerous” Rockdale County inmate who escaped on Monday is now in custody after a days-long manhunt.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies arrested Timothy Shane in Covington on Wednesday morning.
Shane escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday morning and stole a gun and two cars, according to investigators.
Before he was arrested in Newton County, he was last seen being picked up by an Uber driver at a Publix in Henry County.
Investigators will hold a news conference at 12 p.m.
