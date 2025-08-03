Flash Flood Warnings issued for some north GA counties

NORTH GEORGIA — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Chattooga and Floyd counties until 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for two counties near the Tennessee border, Murray and Whitfield counties, until 11:45 p.m.
