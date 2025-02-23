Firefighters extinguish house fire in North GA

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in North Georgia on Friday.

White County 911 Dispatch received a report that a house was on fire at 8:41 p.m.

Members of the Helen Fire Department responded to a home on Autumn Hill Road in the Panorama Estates neighborhood with assistance from White County EMS, the White County Sheriff’s Office, and White County Emergency Management.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy black smoke coming from the home’s roof.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading through much of the building.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for hours to check for hotspots.

Investigators believe the fire started in the home’s chimney.

No one was injured in the fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group