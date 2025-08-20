Fight breaks out over slot machine. Now, Georgia man is arrested, another in critical condition

ALBANY, Ga. — An argument over a slot machine has left one man critically injured and another facing serious charges.

Albany police said Marcus Newberry, 66, shot Gregory Hightower, 42, outside The Whistle store on S Slappey Blvd.

According to authorities, around 2:30 p.m., the men began arguing inside the store over a slot machine.

After the argument escalated into a fight, Newberry left the store, followed by Hightower, at which point Newberry shot him, APD said.

Hightower was taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Newberry was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm during certain crimes.

He is currently being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

