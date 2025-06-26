Father wanted after 3-week-old GA twins found with injuries, including one with fractured skull

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Police are searching for a 27-year-old Georgia man wanted for child cruelty.

Detectives have issued warrants for Freddie Moore, 27, who is the father of twins, for aggravated battery and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

This is after Valdosta police went to South Georgia Medical Center after the Lowndes County E911 Center received a call about possible child abuse.

When officers arrived, they were told two three-week-old twin babies were receiving treatment for suspicious injuries.

Medical staff said one of the twins was dehydrated, malnourished and had multiple broken bones, including a fractured skull.

VPD said the baby is in critical condition, while the other twin appears to have superficial injuries.

Detectives said other family members told the children’s mother, Makayla June Bradley, 23, that one of the twins was not acting right and did not have a normal appearance.

Family members took the mother and the twins to a pediatrician for an evaluation. At the doctor’s office, medical staff determined that one twin was critical and called for an ambulance to take the baby to the hospital. This child was later life-flighted to a pediatric hospital in Florida for specialized treatment.

Detectives learned some of the child’s injuries were healing, leading them to believe they had occurred over some time.

One twin has since been released from the hospital, while the other remains stable but in critical condition. Detectives continue to work closely with the Department of Family and Children Services

Bradley was arrested on June 18. She was charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree. She was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Moore’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Valdosta detectives said they have tried to contact Moore on multiple occasions, but he will not cooperate with the investigation.

“The injuries that these poor babies had were horrific. The fact that someone could harm small children in this manner is unimaginable. We hope that citizens will help us find this abuser, so he can be held accountable for his actions,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Anyone with information or who knows where Moore is, call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online.

