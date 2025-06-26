Coroner’s office sent wrong body for cremation

AIKEN, SC — An investigation is underway following an accidental cremation, according to ABC-affiliated WJBF.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables told WJBF, a body was released by a staff member of the coroner’s office to the care of a funeral home to be cremated on Monday.

However, the body of the person was misidentified by the staff member, “inadvertently released to the funeral home, and should not have been cremated,” Ables told WJBF.

Authorities learned of the mistake on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

After learning about the incident, Ables reported the incident to the Aiken County Attorney’s Office and to the South Carolina Coroners’ Association, WJBF reports.

He also reportedly notified the South Carolina Funeral Directors’ Association and to the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation of the situation because a funeral home and a crematory were also involved in the incident, according to WJBF.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The coroner’s office shared told WJBF that the process of releasing a body involves many steps, “and the number of steps depends upon how many agencies are involved in the final disposition.”

“This incident is very unfortunate, and we are deeply remorseful to the family of the decedent, Ables told WJBF. “Accurate identification and verification at intake and release are critical to the process for all agencies involved, and we accept full accountability for our portion of the incident. I will conduct a thorough review of this incident to determine exactly how the error occurred and to ensure that it never happens again.”

The victim’s identity was not released. The coroner’s office said no other details regarding the incident won’t be shared.

©2025 Cox Media Group