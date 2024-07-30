Family identifies 14-year-old killed after wall collapses at GA Air Force base

HOUSTON COUNTY,Ga. — The family of a 14-year-old boy who was killed at a pool on Robins Air Force plans to speak out Tuesday.

The incident happened on July 22 at the Heritage Club pool men’s locker room.

A Robins Air Force Base spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that four minors were injured in the incident. One was treated on scene and three were transported to local hospitals.

The family identified the 14-year-old as Gabriel Stone.

Stone’s family said a concrete wall collapsed on him as he was preparing to swim at Robins Air Force Base. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The wall collapsed on three other teens in the locker room. The three teens’ ages, identities, and conditions were not released.

“Our hearts are broken for these individuals and their families. We remain committed to supporting our Airmen and their loved ones as we navigate this difficult time for Team Robins,” said Col. Deedrick Reese, Installation and 78th Air Base Wing commander. “We want to thank the first responders – including lifeguards, installation, and community personnel – who responded to this tragic incident with compassion and professionalism.”

Stone’s family, represented by Atlanta-based attorneys Rod Edmond and Shofaetiyah Watson of Edmond & Lindsay, LLP, will hold a press conference Tuesday morning in Macon.

The family’s legal team plans to conduct an independent investigation into Stone’s death.

