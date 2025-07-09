DUI driver accused of almost hitting ambulance, wanted by US Customs and Border Patrol: Sheriff

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is facing numerous charges after Georgia deputies said he was driving under the influence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Screven County deputies stopped Shailesh Kumar Baldevbhai Chaudhari on Burtons Ferry Highway for reckless driving.

Deputies said he almost hit an ambulance. Authorities said during the stop, Chaudhari was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and over the legal limit.

TRENDING STORIES:

The SCSO said while searching the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of foreign tobacco and an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to investigators, the type and amount of tobacco was illegal under Georgia law, and learned it also contained methamphetamine.

Chaudhari was taken into custody by the Georgia State Patrol. He was booked into the Screven County Jail on multiple charges, including reckless driving.

Deputies said he also had federal warrants by US Customs and Border Patrol. Details about those warrants were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group