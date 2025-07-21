Driver turns himself in after GA mother of 3 killed in hit-and-run

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after turning himself in following a deadly hit-and-run.

Raymond Jamal Quillet, 44, of Metter, turned himself in to the Candler County Jail Monday morning.

Quillet is accused of hitting Tiffany Carter, 43, of Glennville, in the early morning of May 24.

Candler County officials said Carter was hit and left in the road along Highway 46 west, between Canoochee Road and Hiawatha Road.

Authorities said Carter’s death deeply impacted the community.

“We have remained committed to finding answers,” the CCSO said.

According to a GoFundMe organized by Macey Ansell, the mother of three, brought joy to everyone, no matter the struggles.

Quillet is charged with felony hit and run and not reporting an accident resulting in injury, death or property damage.

He was booked into the Candler County Jail.

