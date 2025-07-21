GA man held on $500,000 bond in deadly shooting of 34-year-old woman

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Georgia man is facing charges following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charles Anthony Scott, 48, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., is charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened around 2 p.m. at a home on Triple Oak Street in Rockford, Tenn.

According to Blount County deputies, Shelby R. Williams, 34, of Maryville, Tenn., was found unresponsive at the home. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Scott was negligent with the use of a gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Scott is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $500,000 pending a hearing on Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Williams on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group