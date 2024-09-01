DNR uses helicopter to rescue injured woman in Chattahoochee National Forest

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources rescued a woman who found herself with an injury in the Chattahoochee National Forest, officials say.

At 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the GA DNR hopped in their helicopter after learning from Game Wardens a 66-year-old woman suffered an ankle injury at Panther Creek Falls in Habersham County, a remote area of the Chattahoochee National Forest.

Because of where the woman was in the forest, DNR Aviation was requested, according to officials.

Habersham EMS and Rabun EMA teams hiked in to the patient and administered fluids and pain medications.

Lt. Ryan Buller, Cpl. Kalem Burns, and GW Matt Kiracofe with DNR Aviation performed a short haul extraction from Panther Creek Falls approximately three miles west to Habersham Fire Station 17 in Clarkesville, where the woman was taken by EMS personnel to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Demorest.

