Deputies investigating shooting that injured 1 at Augusta mall

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on July 4 in Augusta.

At approximately 3:38 p.m. deputies responded to the Augusta Mall at 3450 Wrightsboro Road to reports of a shooting.

Deputies found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brookfield Properties, the company that operates the mall, issued the following statement:

“We are extremely disheartened that this targeted act of violence took place at our center. We take great pride in providing a safe environment where the community can shop and socialize. Because Augusta Mall is private property, we do not permit firearms to be carried by visitors of our center. We maintain a robust security system which includes both visible and behind-the-scenes safety monitoring. We are working closely with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

