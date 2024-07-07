Deputies investigating shooting that injured 1 at Augusta mall

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on July 4 in Augusta.
At approximately 3:38 p.m. deputies responded to the Augusta Mall at 3450 Wrightsboro Road to reports of a shooting.
Deputies found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Brookfield Properties, the company that operates the mall, issued the following statement:
“We are extremely disheartened that this targeted act of violence took place at our center. We take great pride in providing a safe environment where the community can shop and socialize. Because Augusta Mall is private property, we do not permit firearms to be carried by visitors of our center. We maintain a robust security system which includes both visible and behind-the-scenes safety monitoring. We are working closely with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- GA husband arrested for killing wife, unborn child after stabbing
- Exclusive: Man credits time, fate after saving teen on train tracks in West Georgia
- Atlanta man found dead after ‘running for his life’ on Fourth of July, police searching for 2nd man
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group