Coast Guard rescues 71-year-old kayaker stuck in Georgia marsh

ST SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a 71-year-old kayaker stuck in a marsh Thursday.
The rescue happened near Village Creek Landing in St. Simons Island after she became separated from her group.
The crew safely hoisted the 71-year-old out of the marsh and took her to St. Simons Island Airport.
She had no reported medical issues, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
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