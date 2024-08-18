California man arrested for child sex crimes, detectives say 1 victim was 11-year-old Georgia girl

GEORGIA — A California man is facing multiple charges for child sex crimes and one of his victims was a Georgia girl.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Bartholomew Prange, 44, was seen shopping for a “promise ring” and bought one for a 15-year-old girl at a jewelry store in Rancho Cordova.

A clerk at the jewelry store saw the behavior between Prange and the girl and called the sheriff’s office because he felt it was suspicious.

Prange was met in the parking lot by deputies and members of the Sacramento Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Team.

Deputies learned that Prange was a tier-3 sexual offender and had a warrant out for his arrest.

He has had multiple prior arrests for possessing child pornography.

Deputies said Prange had thousands of child pornography videos.

Prange was communicating with multiple children across California.

One 12-year-old girl (who was 11 years old at the time of her abuse) was identified in Georgia.

Prange is believed to have stayed with numerous families and had access to children in California and Michigan.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating any other possible victims.

If you have information for them, please contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP(4357).

