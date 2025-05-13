Body recovered of man who jumped into GA river while game warden was checking fishing licenses

ALBANY, Ga. — A weekend-long search for a man who jumped into a Georgia river has ended in tragedy.

On Saturday, at 4:15 p.m., a Georgia game warden was checking fishing licenses on the Flint River near Georgia Power Dam.

Officials said as the game warden approached a man, he ran and jumped into Muckafoonee Creek and hadn’t been seen since. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, on Monday, around 5:19 p.m., game wardens recovered the man’s body.

The DNR said he was found 4.8 miles downriver from where he jumped into the water on Saturday.

His age and identity were not released.

