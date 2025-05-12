Man jumps into GA river while game warden was checking fishing licenses

ALBANY, Ga. — A search is underway after authorities said a man jumped into a Georgia river and wasn’t seen again.

On Saturday, at 4:15 p.m., a Georgia game warden was checking fishing licenses on the Flint River near Georgia Power Dam.

Officials said as the game warden approached a man, he ran and jumped into Muckafoonee Creek and has not been seen since. His age and identity have not been released.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said, more game wardens came to help with the search.

Game wardens deployed a river boat and began checking the banks of the creek and river in hopes of finding the man.

With the severe weather and swollen river conditions, the DNR said search efforts are difficult.

However, game wardens are continuing to search between the incident location and the Mitchell County line with the help of the Albany Fire Department.

