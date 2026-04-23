Be on lookout for wildfire-related price gouging and schemes, Georgia AG cautions

ATLANTA — Georgia officials are urging people to be mindful of those who seek to take advantage of a natural disaster to try to defraud people.

“With evacuations in place and families seeking shelter, we want to be clear — anyone artificially increasing costs on the backs of hardworking Georgians will be prosecuted. We know this is a difficult time, and we’ll fight to ensure those impacted have the resources they need to rebuild and recover,” Attorney General Chris Carr said.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency April 22 for 91 counties facing the threat of wildfires. The order is effective for a month and brings state resources to help communities affected by wildfires.

Accompanying the executive order is a ban on price gouging "as it pertains to goods and services necessary to support preparation, response, and recovery activities related to the State of Emergency, including motor fuel, diesel fuel and other petroleum products," the attorney general office’s said.

"Price increases on goods or services are permitted only if they accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it, plus the retailer’s average markup percentage applied during the 10 days immediately prior to the declaration of a State of Emergency‚" the attorney general’s office added.

Officials also warn Georgians to exercise caution when purchases good and services to guard against fraud.

Among the tips:

Avoid contractors who ask for full payment up-front, only accepts cash payment or won’t provide a contract in writing.

Don’t accept services from those offering their services door-to-door.

Talk to your insurance company before committing to storm-related repairs or inspections.

Ask contractors for references. Check them out. Check out the company’s reputation with Better Business Bureau.

Be leery of contractors who offer to pay your insurance deductible or other no-cost options to sweeten the pot. These could indicate fraud.

Make the contractor is licensed and bonded, registered with the Secretary of State’s office, though there are some specialty occupations not required to register.

Also beware of charity scams.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division urges people to donate only to charities you know and trust, and be cautious about fundraising via social media.

Check out the charity’s status via give.org, charitynavigator.org or charitywatch.org.

Get more tips to avoid fraudulent charities at the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website.

Those who suspect schemes or price gouging can Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division online or by calling (404) 651-8600 or (800) 869-1123.

Report suspicious charitable solicitations to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Charities Division online or by calling (470) 312-2640.

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