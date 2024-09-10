Authorities thwart planned contraband drop at GA state prison

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office stopped a recent prison contraband smuggling attempt.

The Georgia Department of Correction and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office joined together and thwarted a planned contraband drop at the Johnson State Prison.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of GDC K-9 Special Agent Wiggins and JCSO Deputy Ivey standing in front of the contraband.

According to Jackson County officials, the contraband consisted of 2,070 grams of loose leaf tobacco, and cellphones intended to be sold or used inside the prison.

Authorities did not say if anyone was facing charges.

The sheriff’s office said the package is among several other packages flown in by drone or carried in by foot and thrown over the outside fence.

