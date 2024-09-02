Annual fitness weekend seeks to provide one of a kind fitness experience in NW GA

ATLANTA — Working out can be fun... but it can also be challenging.

So why not make it fun?

One of the owners of the Atlanta Hawks Jesse Itlzer is someone that absolutely loves fitness.

And he wants to make it attainable for everyone.

That’s why he created the ultimate three-day health and wellness experience so everyone at any skill level can enjoy workout out.

Channel 2 Action News Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo caught up with him recently and we went for a nice walk to talk about Runningman.

The Running Man Weekend takes place on Friday September 13 and goes until Sunday September 15.

If you’d like to sign up, head over to alldayrunningco.com, then click on the tab, Runningman 2024 to sign up.

