3rd person arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from GA credit union

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police in Columbus, Georgia have arrested a third person for stealing thousands of dollars from a credit union.

Curtis Davis, 40, is accused of participating in a scheme to steal $122,225.98 from Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU).

Investigators say two checks totaling that amount were deposited into an account at NFCU that belonged to Christopher Upshaw, who was recently sentenced to prison.

Surveillance footage captured former NFCU employee Steven Verrett depositing both checks, once with Davis providing the check.

The other check was deposited by Verrett who used innocent customers as cover while under video surveillance.

Money was withdrawn from Upshaw’s account through cashier’s checks, ATM withdrawals, and counter cash withdrawals.

Davis was recorded several times receiving cash from Verrett.

Bank records showed that Davis deposited cash from one of the cashier’s checks into his own private bank account.

Davis turned himself in on Monday, July 15.

He is charged with third-degree forgery and theft by deception.

Verrett is accused of stealing over $800,000 from NFCU.

