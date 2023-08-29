3 teens with guns arrested after fights end football game early in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police in Columbus, Georgia, arrested three teens carrying firearms after fights broke out at a high school football game Friday night.

The Heritage Bowl between Carver High School and Spencer High School at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium ended early due to the fights.

Police say the initial fight began between two girls inside the stadium and then spilled over into the parking lot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Once the fight reached the parking lot, police say two teenage boys were lifting their shirts and displaying guns that were tucked into their waistbands.

A third boy was also found to be carrying a gun but did not display it as the other two did.

The three boys were arrested and taken to youth detention centers.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with carrying a weapon in an unauthorized location, brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

One 15-year-old boy was charged with carrying a weapon in an unauthorized location, brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, being a minor in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Another 15-year-old boy was charged with carrying a weapon in an unauthorized location, carrying a concealed firearm, and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Police said more people may be arrested in relation to the incident.

The Muscogee County School System issued a statement on the incident, saying:

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Columbus Police Department has made three arrests following last night’s incident at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium regarding juveniles in possession of weapons discovered outside of the event and the stadium.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be filed once all parties are identified.

We are reviewing all procedures and changes will be forthcoming to ensure the safety of visitors, students, and staff at all athletic events.

Such behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the mission, vision, and values of the District. We are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and enjoyment of future events.”

Police say the school district will be increasing security at football games in the future.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Founder of Atlanta tech firm working for more diversity in gaming and AI

©2023 Cox Media Group