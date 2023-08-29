Gwinnett County school bus involved in 4-car crash with kids on board

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County school bus has been involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the crash scene at Highway 29 and Patterson Road and saw the wrecked bus and at least one other car in the street. The damage to both vehicles appeared extensive.

Police say three cars and the bus were involved in the accident.

Spokespeople for Gwinnett County Schools say there were two students on board with the driver during the crash. None of them were injured. The kids were put on another bus to be taken home.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries or what led up to the crash.

