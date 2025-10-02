20 arrested, drugs and guns seized in north Georgia county

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Twenty people have been arrested and charged in Stephens County, Georgia, following a major operation targeting a drug trafficking organization led by Manathan Colbert, 48.

The operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and local police departments, executing six search warrants and 20 arrest warrants in the area.

The investigation, which has been ongoing for more than 12 months, focused on a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing cocaine, crack cocaine, pills, and marijuana throughout Stephens, Habersham, and Rabun Counties.

Colbert, of Toccoa, Georgia, faces multiple charges, including violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, trafficking cocaine, and illegal use of communication facilities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 29 pounds of marijuana, 5 ounces of cocaine, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 45 in-box pills, 19 oxycodone pills, and 59 firearms.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, and Toccoa Police Department expect that these arrests will positively impact the community and surrounding areas.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected. Authorities encourage anyone with information related to drug or gang activity to contact the GBI.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group