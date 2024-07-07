2 men face drug and weapons charges after trafficking investigation in south GA

ADEL, Ga. — Two south Georgia men have been arrested and law enforcement seized drugs and guns in a bust during a trafficking investigation.

On Friday, June 28, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Hahira Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol arrested Shyiem Marquon Banks, age 28, and Roderick Dion Collins, age 36, after an investigation into drug trafficking in Adel, Georgia.

A search warrant executed at the men’s home led to the seizure of 210 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.2 pounds of suspected marijuana, 13 grams of suspected Flakka/bath salts, over 90 suspected oxycodone tablets, and 2 guns.

Banks faces charges that include trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Collins was charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Both men were booked into the Cook County Jail.

