2 men arrested after GA deputies track down stolen dirt bikes

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are in jail after deputies say they stole three dirt bikes, a four-wheeler, and a pressure washer.

On Wednesday, June 26, deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Lakeshore Drive about a reported burglary.

The victim said someone broke into their shed and stole the items.

Investigators reviewed Flock cameras near the home to identify the suspects’ vehicle and tracked it to Forest Park, Georgia.

Dylan Turner of Jackson and Jeffery Pope of Hogansville were arrested for burglary.

Pope also had outstanding warrants out of Troup County and Coweta County.

Both men are being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

All of the stolen property was returned to the victim.

