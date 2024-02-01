16-year-old arrested for murder of 50-year-old Macon man

MACON, Ga. — A Macon teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Bibb County man last year.

On Nov. 26, 2023, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Lokchapee Landing.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, Brian Matthew Brown, 50, suffering from a gunshot wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was later pronounced deceased by the Bibb County Deputy Coroner.

On Wednesday, January 31, deputies arrested a 16-year-old Macon boy in connection with Brown’s death.

The teen is charged with murder. He hasn’t been identified.

He was booked into the Bibb County Regional Youth Detention Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

He also faces three counts of aggravated assault from an incident that happened on Jan. 11, 2024, in the 3800 block of Tela Place in Macon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office working under new protocols during cybersecurity attack

©2023 Cox Media Group