15-year-old killed, 7 others injured after shooting at homecoming afterparty in northeast GA

ELBERTON, Ga. — A teen is dead and several others were hurt after a shooting in a Georgia neighborhood.

On Saturday, at 11:49 p.m., Elbert County authorities responded to a shooting at the end of Evergreen Drive. Deputies said there was a total of eight victims, five of whom were shot.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the shooting occurred at a homecoming afterparty.

The victims’ ages range from 15 to 19 years old, and a 41-year-old adult. Five of the victims were taken to Elbert Memorial Hospital, where they were checked and released. Two others were taken to Athens for further medical treatment.

Bry’Shun Treviyus O’Brian Jordan 15, of Hartwell, was airlifted to AnMed Hospital in Anderson, SC. Jordan died from his injuries.

Hart County Schools shared its sentiments following Jordan’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Bry’Shun Jordan, a 15-year-old Hart Academy student. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bry’Shun’s family, friends, and the entire Hart County community during this difficult time,” Hart County Schools said.

The school said it’s providing counseling services for students in need.

Authorities have not released any details on what led up to the shooting. The other victims’ identities were not released.

This incident is being investigated by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Department, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Elbert County Coroner’s Office and the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tipline at 706-408-0608 or the GBI Watch Desk, where anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

