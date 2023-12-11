10 people charged in Augusta-area meth trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Ten people are facing federal charges for participating in a methamphetamine trafficking operation in the Augusta area.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Georgia, the 10 defendants were all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, along with multiple individual charges related to meth possession and distribution and illegal gun possession.

If convicted, each of the defendants could face up to 20 years in prison, along with fines and supervised release upon the completion of their prison term.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Those charged include:

Edward Jake Walters, a/k/a “State Farm,” a/k/a “Jake from State Farm,” 29, of Grovetown, Ga.

Phillip Smith, 49, of Augusta

Dustin Bayles, 35, of Thomson, Ga.

Glen Taylor, 42, of Beech Island, S.C.

Linda Campbell, 52, of Augusta

Joshua Wasden, 35, of Thomson, Ga.

Brian Hilliard, 40, of Augusta

Gary Holcomb, 59, of Martinez, Ga.

Donnie Skillman, 46, of Augusta

Destiny Poole, 23, of Grovetown, Ga.

“The charges in this indictment succinctly spell out the danger that trafficking in illegal drugs presents to the safety of our communities – particularly when those engaged in drug trafficking also illegally possess weapons,” U.S. Attorney Steinberg said. “We commend the challenging work of our law enforcement partners in identifying and disrupting these operations.”

