Inmate killed by roommate at Macon State Prison, officials say

MACON, Ga. — An inmate at Macon State Prison died during a fight with his roommate.

Officials with the prison said Taurean Hardy died during an altercation with his roommate Joshua Marchman on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Hardy was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery out of Glynn County.

His maximum release date was March 2029.

Marchman is serving life without parole for murder out of Cobb County.

Prison officials said Hardy’s body was turned over to the county coroner and will be taken to the GBI crime lab to determine the official cause of death.

The death is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards.

