Drivers hope new Georgia 400 interchange will shorten commutes

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — After several delays, a new interchange is open on Georgia 400.

NewsDrone 2 flew over the area at McGinnis Ferry Road on the line separating Forsyth and Fulton counties.

Now, McGinnis Ferry Road is four lanes wide with turning lanes onto Georgia 400. It’s designed to ease congestion between Alpharetta and Cumming.

The interchange is built to accommodate the express lanes that are under construction along 16 miles of the freeway.

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Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke with drivers who love to hate on the traffic and construction.

“[Georgia] 400’s become a nightmare anyway. I’ve been here for 50 years and nothing has ever relieved anything. No road project has ever made it better,” said Lee Ingham.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it will help in the long run.

“It will alleviate pressure on 400 and it will alleviate pressure on McGinnis Ferry Road as we transition to a four-lane,” said Nathan Johnston with GDOT.

The $66 million project began five years ago when McGinnis Ferry Road was a crowded two-lane with no access to Ga. 400.

Drivers had to use Windward Parkway, which is a mile south, or McFarland Parkway, which is a mile north, to get on and off the freeway, which tended to clog up those exits.

“There’s a lot of employees having to get off and on the exit before or the exit after. Now, they have the opportunity, along with all other traffic, to get off at McGinnis Ferry Road. That’s gonna allow them a shorter time trip to work,” Johnston said.

More than 60,000 people have moved to Forsyth County in the last decade.

Georgia 400 is also getting express lanes into Forsyth County in the next five years to handle the influx.

Alicia Winn says the new interchange will make commutes better.

“This is a busy, busy area that’s just continuing to grow and I think it will alleviate some of the congestion off 400,” she said.

The Ga. 400 express lanes are supposed to be open by 2031.

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