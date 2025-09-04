Georgia Tech receives largest donation, $100 million, from alumnus John Durstine

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has received a historic $100 million gift from alumnus John W. Durstine, marking the largest single donation in the Institute’s history.

The donation will support the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering by establishing endowed chairs, professorships and faculty awards, ensuring recruitment and retention.

“John Durstine’s historic generosity is deeply inspiring to all of us working to carry out the Institute’s mission,” said Ángel Cabrera, president of Georgia Tech. “John could have left his estate to many good causes, and he chose to invest in Georgia Tech’s faculty because he knew firsthand the transformative impact that our outstanding faculty have in the lives and careers of our students.”

The Woodruff School is one of the nation’s largest and most influential mechanical and nuclear engineering programs, with more than 110 faculty and 3,000 students.

“This gift provides once-in-a-lifetime resources for the Woodruff School,” said Raheem Beyah, dean of the College of Engineering and Southern Company Chair. “By investing in the people who teach, inspire, and mentor our students, Mr. Durstine has strengthened the core of the Woodruff School and put it in a class of its own. His legacy is a testament to the extraordinary loyalty and vision of our alumni.”

Durstine’s gift will enable Georgia Tech to attract both early-career rising stars and internationally recognized academic pioneers.

Durstine, who died in February, was known for his integrity, innovation and loyalty.

Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, he enrolled in Tech in the 1950s to study mechanical engineering. He said that decision shaped the trajectory of his life.

Durstine spent more than three decades at Ford Motor Co., shaping truck and light vehicle design.

The John W. Durstine Endowment will support faculty excellence, innovation infrastructure, and student experience and programming.

Durstine’s philanthropy began in 1978 with a $100 gift to Georgia Tech’s annual fund and culminated in the historic bequest.

The Georgia Tech Foundation will manage the endowment, ensuring that Durstine’s legacy supports the Woodruff School’s future.

The gift, deemed transformative, is also part of Transforming Tomorrow: The Campaign for Georgia Tech, a $2 billion effort running through 2027 to provide vital resources for Tech students, faculty, programs and facilities across campus.

