Georgia Tech’s new housing tower opens doors

ATLANTA — LV Collective has delivered a new luxury student housing development, Rambler Atlanta, near Georgia Tech, marking its second project in Midtown Atlanta.

Located at 736 Peachtree St. NE, the 467,000-square-foot building opened its doors to residents for the 2025-2026 academic year earlier this month. Rambler Atlanta offers 798 beds across 215 residential units, with floor plans ranging from studio to six-bedroom apartments.

“We are proud to introduce Rambler Atlanta, a project that blends our signature student housing experience with the character of Midtown,” said Jonathan Reyes, LV Collective Student Housing President. “Our focus on design, amenities, and community-building ensures Rambler Atlanta will be a home where Georgia Tech students can thrive both academically and socially.”

Rambler Atlanta is a short walk from Technology Square and Georgia Tech, providing students with convenient access to campus and popular off-campus destinations for shopping, entertainment, and food.

The 19-story building features a comprehensive suite of amenities designed to support academic achievement, social connection and overall well-being. The ground floor includes an active lobby and the second Atlanta location for Daydreamer, which serves handcrafted espresso drinks, coffee, tea and artisan pastries and snacks.

The second floor offers nine private study rooms, six conference rooms, a kitchenette and a bright outdoor terrace for students to study and collaborate. The rooftop features a zero-edge pool, hot tub and lounge-seating, and off the pool deck is the fitness center, equipped with fitness-on-demand rooms, a yoga studio and a sauna overlooking sweeping views of Atlanta.

Project partners include Niles Bolton Associates as the architect, JE Dunn Construction as the general contractor, Archie Bolden for interior design, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture for the public realm, and Ironwood DDG for landscape architecture.

