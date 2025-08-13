GDOT awarded $98.1 million in contracts, including for Fulton County projects

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded $98.1 million in contracts for 24 projects during its June State Transportation Board meeting, the agency announced Tuesday.

The projects include resurfacing, construction and safety projects, and include some projects in Fulton County.

The single-largest safety investment, valued at more than $5.1 million, will upgrade the LED lighting system at I-75/I-85/State Route 401/State Route 403 at Baker Street and Piedmont Avenue and at McGill Boulevard and Courtland Street, both in Fulton County.

The second-largest safety project, valued at about $4.5 million, will upgrade the LED lighting system at I-75/I-85/State Route 401/State Route 403 at Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue and the ramp tunnel in Fulton County.

The second-largest construction project, valued at more than $3.1 million, will construct an elliptical roundabout on State Route 92 (Campbellton-Fairburn Road) at Butner Road/Ridge Road (County Road 1374) in Fulton County.

In the preliminary information about the State Route 92 project, GDOT said crash rates at the intersection “are at or above Georgia’s average for this type of road,” with 65 collisions, 43 people were injured and four fatalities reported at the intersection between January 2013 and December 2017.

Other awarded projects include significant investments in resurfacing and construction, with the largest resurfacing project on I-95/State Route 405 in Bryan and Chatham counties valued at more than $24 million. Additionally, the largest construction project involves building roundabouts in Lowndes County, valued at $16 million.

The resurfacing projects, which account for 54% of the total funds awarded, also include a $6.8 million project on State Route 11 in Bibb County. These projects aim to improve road conditions by milling, inlaying and applying plant mix resurfacing.

Construction projects, representing 27% of the awarded funds, include two roundabouts on State Route 7 BUS in Lowndes County, in addition to the roundabout project on State Route 92 in Fulton County. They also include bridges and approaches in Fulton, Elbert and Laurens counties.

Safety projects make up 19% of the awarded funds. These projects focus on LED lighting, signage and pavement marking upgrades.

For Fiscal Year 2025, Georgia DOT awarded nearly $2.2 billion in construction contracts, with 263 statewide infrastructure projects. These projects include investments in bridges, roads, maintenance, safety and enhancements.

For more information, see the award announcement and supplemental award announcement.

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify. Learn more here.

