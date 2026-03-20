Detectives trace $70K fraud case to metro Atlanta man

OAKWOOD, NJ — A months-long investigation into a large-scale financial fraud case has led to the arrest of a 39-year-old metro Atlanta man, according to police in New Jersey.

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The Oakland Police Department in New Jersey says Det. Steven Albert led a complex investigation after a local victim’s American Express account was taken over without authorization.

Investigators say the suspect, Brandon Richard Delancy, 39, of Buford, used fake online identities to gain access to the account, make unauthorized purchases, and attempt a significant cash transfer. Authorities say the total financial exposure in the case exceeded $70,000.

Through detailed analysis of financial records, IP data, and digital account activity, detectives identified and tracked Delancy across state lines.

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Police say the investigation required coordination with multiple financial institutions and service providers, as well as assistance from law enforcement agencies in Georgia.

As a result, Delancy was found and arrested in Gwinnett County.

Authorities have not yet released additional details about potential charges or extradition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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