$1M winning lottery ticket sold at metro Atlanta gas station

ACWORTH, Ga. — A Georgia Lottery player is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket in Cobb County.

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According to the Georgia Lottery, the $1 million top prize-winning ticket from the “Jackpots Galore” scratch-off game was sold at a Shell Food Mart on Baker Road in Acworth.

Lottery officials say the winner claimed their prize on March 19. No additional details about the winner have been released.

In a separate win, a Villa Rica resident took home $12,717 playing the “Money Strike Jackpots” Diggi Game through the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Proceeds from scratchers and Diggi Games benefit education in the state of Georgia, lottery officials say.

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