Douglasville police lieutenant remembered for service, dedication

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglasville community is mourning the loss of a longtime law enforcement officer who dedicated her life to public service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lieutenant Amy Lynn Belcher, 57, died on March 14 at her home, the Douglasville Police Department announced on Friday.

Belcher served as a lieutenant with the Douglasville Police Department, where she built a reputation for her leadership, professionalism, and commitment to the community.

According to an obituary, loved ones say she earned the respect and admiration of fellow officers and those she served throughout her career.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Amy’s life revolved around her biological and law enforcement families. She was a true servant to her community and a mentor to a lifetime of law enforcement officers,” the DPD said.

Outside of her work in law enforcement, Belcher enjoyed traveling, photography, cooking, gaming, and reading.

Funeral services are scheduled for March 20.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group