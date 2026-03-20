Metro Atlanta man arrested after months-long drug investigation

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Stonecrest man is facing multiple charges after a months-long drug investigation led to his arrest, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

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Rockdale County investigators conducted an extensive undercover operation, which included controlled drug purchases across the county.

As a result of the investigation, deputies obtained multiple arrest warrants for Justin Lamont Driskell of Stonecrest.

Authorities say Driskell was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the Georgia State Patrol.

During the investigation, deputies also secured search warrants for three locations connected to Driskell at the Wesley Providence Apartment complex in Stonecrest.

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The RCSO requested assistance from the DeKalb County Police Department’s SWAT team and aviation unit to help secure the locations while investigators executed the search warrants.

Driskell is now being held in the Rockdale County Jail and faces several charges, including:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (four counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug-related objects

Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

During the search, a man and a woman found inside one of the apartments were briefly detained. Authorities later determined they were not involved in the investigation and released them.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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