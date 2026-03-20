Georgia Tech hires Scott Cross as next men’s basketball head coach

Georgia Tech men’s basketball has hired its next coach.

The athletic department announced Scott Cross as the 16th head coach in program history. Cross comes to the Flats after seven seasons at Troy University in Alabama.

“Coach Cross is a proven winner with 350 career victories and seven conference championships on his resume. His combination of experience, success and development of student-athletes, both on and off the court, makes him the perfect person to carry on the proud tradition of Georgia Tech men’s basketball,” Georgia Tech athletic director Alpert said.

Done deal. Georgia Tech hires Scott Cross as their next men’s basketball coach.



He was the favorite all along. Cross just led Troy to the NCAA Tournament and is now reunited with GT Associate VP and Executive Deputy Athletics Director Brent Jones. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/VgzMv8BDeV — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) March 20, 2026

Cross, who was named the 2026 Sun Belt Coach of the Year, led Troy to the NCAA Men’s Tournament the past two seasons.

Georgia Tech made its last tournament appearance in 2021, but hasn’t won a tournament game since 2010.

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A previous version of this story has been corrected to reflect Georgia Tech has not won a NCAA tournament game since 2010. It last made the tournament in 2021.

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